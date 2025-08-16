Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the Hare Krishna Mandir at North Guwahati on Saturday and offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity for all sections of society.

Marking the birthday of Lord Krishna, a revered symbol of dharma, karma, and satya, Governor Acharya reflected on the timeless teachings of the festival.

"Lord Krishna is an embodiment of truth and the eternal guide who teaches us to overcome life's challenges with grace and integrity. His message of righteous living and purposeful action must serve as our compass, especially in times of social and moral uncertainty. May this Janmashtami inspire each of us to strengthen the ethical fabric of our society," the Governor said.

Hailing the Hare Krishna Mandir for organising the festival in a befitting manner, the Governor said that the festival and the manner in which it was celebrated gave an opportunity to the devotees to celebrate the festival in a very devotional manner, reverberating the teachings of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also extended greetings for Janmashtami in a post on X and wrote, "Countless salutations to Vasudev Shri Krishna".

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born. Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water in Mathura. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed. (ANI)

