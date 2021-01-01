East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Just three days after the desecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ramateertham village under Vizianagaram district, another incident of vandalism have been reported in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The idol of Lord Subrahmanyeswara at the Ganesh temple of Rajamahendravaram city was found vandalised on Friday morning, the police said.

"The incident took place between 3AM and 5 AM on Friday. Our policemen were patrolling in the area till 3AM. Nothing happened till that time. However, the temple priest, who came at around 5AM found the idol in broken condition. The incident occurred at the Ganesh temple. A statue of Lord Subrahmanyeswara has been erected on the temple premises. It seems to be the misdeed of some miscreants," Three Town Police Station Circle Inspector Durga Prasad told ANI.

He said, "Though there are CCTV cameras, their position is not towards this idol. We have been checking the CCTV camera footage, but it is not of much use." The police have filed the case under sections 448, 427, 295 and 153(3) of IPC the probe is under way.

Local TDP leader Ganni Krishna is trustee of the temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)