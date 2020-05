India News | Lorry Rams into Auto Carrying 10 Migrant Labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): An auto carrying 10 migrant labourers was on Sunday hit by a lorry on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

"An auto transporting 10 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Prakasham District met with an accident near Nakarekal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The migrant workers have received grievous injuries," Kathepally, Sub Inspector, told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

He further said that a case has been registered under Sections 337 IPC (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 IPC (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The injured migrant workers have been admitted to the Nakarekal Government Hospital, he added. (ANI)

