Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the loudspeaker row, security has been heightened outside the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Police registered a case against Thackeray over his speech at a rally held in Aurangabad on May 1. Police registered the case after seeing the viral videos of his public rally. Following this heavy police deployment was made outside the MNS chief's Shivaji Park residence.

Meanwhile, as Raj Thackeray's "ultimatum" to the Maharashtra government came to an end yesterday, the MNS chief appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azan is heard blaring from loudspeakers today.

"If steps are taken to turn this social issue into a religious one, then we too can give a befitting reply. I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the Loudspeakers! That's when they will realize, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!" Thackeray had appealed.

Meanwhile, getting into action Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detained the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Following this, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is on a round to various police stations to review the law and order situation in the city.

Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

The Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. (ANI)

