Sikar, Jul 9 (PTI) A pregnant woman allegedly committed suicide along with her lover, her nephew, by jumping into a well in Sikar district on Saturday, police here said.

The woman had got married four years ago to one Ramswaroop Mev and had a two-year-old daughter. Her husband is employed abroad, Balaran SHO Babulal Meena said.

The bodies of the woman and her alleged lover were fished out by villagers and police with the help of a crane.

The deceased were identified as Pooja, 24, and Surendra, 21, a distant relative of the woman.

The two were allegedly having a love affair for the past some time, police said.

Their bodies were handed over to their family members for last rites after post mortem, police said.

