New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held separate virtual meetings on Friday with Bahrain's Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, focusing on regional stability, supply chain resilience, and strengthening economic ties, according to the official press releases by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to the release, in his interaction with Bahrain, Goyal welcomed the recently announced ceasefire in the region and expressed optimism about long-term peace. He said he hoped the ceasefire "would be enduring" and that countries in the region, including Bahrain, would "recover swiftly from the disruptions faced since the onset of conflict."

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Emphasising the importance of uninterrupted trade, Goyal underlined the need for stable logistics networks. He highlighted "the need to ensure predictable trade flows through maritime and other modes in the region."

The minister also conveyed India's strong support for Bahrain's security, stating solidarity in the wake of recent attacks. He "condemned the recent attacks on vital installations in the country and reiterated support for its security and stability, including maritime safety."

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Goyal appreciated Bahrain's support for the Indian diaspora and acknowledged efforts made to ensure their welfare. He thanked Bahraini authorities for "its efforts to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens."

Both sides emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening India-GCC economic partnership in a spirit of cooperation and mutual support.

In a separate meeting with the GCC leadership, Goyal reiterated India's consistent position on dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed hope that the ceasefire in the region would "pave the way for lasting peace and stability" and stressed that "differences can be resolved only through mutual dialogue."

Highlighting the importance of India's ties with the Gulf region, he noted that strong people-to-people connections remain central to economic relations. He said these ties " form the core of strong economic and commercial relations with countries of the Region."

Goyal also conveyed India's "solidarity with GCC countries and reiterated support in addressing any supply chain challenges faced for essential food items". He appreciated measures taken to "strengthen logistics and explore alternate routes to maintain resilience."

Both sides emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening India-GCC economic partnership in a spirit of cooperation and mutual support. (ANI)

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