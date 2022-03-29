Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) One person received minor burn injuries as 15 to 20 LPG cylinders exploded after a fire broke out in a storage shed in Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Tax Rules in India: Crypto Assets to be Taxed From April 1; Here’s All You Need to Know.

The cylinders ranged from normal to small size and the person injured had rented the shed, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 5-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Neighbour in Kapurthala.

"Some 15 to 20 LPG cylinders exploded due to the fire. The man received minor injuries. We got a call at around 5pm and the blaze was doused in 20-25 minutes," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)