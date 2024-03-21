Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced five more candidates from Rajasthan, including AICC secretary Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya's wife Urmila Jain from Jhalwar-Baran seat, for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has left the Sikar parliamentary seat for the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Third List of 57 Candidates for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan.

All five Congress candidates are fresh faces and will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

Apart from Indora and Urmila Jain, the other candidates include Congress leader and chairman of a private university Sunil Sharma from Jaipur city, Sangeeta Beniwal from Pali and Umeda Ram Beniwal from Barmer.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: BJP Can Stoop to Any Low To Make Delhi CM Bow Down, but People Are With Him, Say AAP Leaders (Watch Video).

Umeda Ram Beniwal had earlier contested the assembly election on a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) ticket and had recently joined the Congress. Sangeeta Beniwal was the chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The party on March 12 announced the names of 10 candidates from Rajasthan while the BJP has declared the names of 15 candidates.

Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)