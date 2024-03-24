Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions to take disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, PCS, Assistant Returning Officer cum-SDM of Amloh, who has been absent from election duty during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Divulging the details, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C said that in place of Amardeep Singh Thind, the Commission has appointed Karandeep Singh, PCS as Assistant Returning Officer cum-SDM of Amloh to ensure smooth conduct of the election process.

The commission has also asked for a report on disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind to be sent soon.

Meanwhile, to facilitate voters in Punjab during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognized 12 additional documents as proof of identity, in addition to the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), for casting votes on June 1, 2024.

Any of these documents can be presented by the voter as proof of identity at the polling station.

Quoting the directives of the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Sibin C, informed that voters without an EPIC can still cast their votes if they possess any of the following alternative documents: Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, Bank or Post office passbooks with photographs, Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN card, Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension documents with photograph, service ID cards (with photograph) issued by Central or State governments or Public Sector Undertakings/Public limited Companies, official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Notably, in the 2019 General elections, the border state of Punjab saw a 65.9% voter turnout, among which 65.63 percentage of female and 66.2% of male participated in the electoral process.

The 2024 elections in the state of Punjab are scheduled for 1 June 2024 to elect 13 members of 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

