Budaun, March 24: Vinod Kumar, the father of the two minor children who were killed by a barber Sajid in their house on March 19, tried to set a bike on fire and immolate himself on Sunday. Vinod Kumar was saved in time by the police.

According to reports, Vinod said that he was upset because the police had failed to find the motive behind his sons’ murder. “I am not concerned with the encounter of the accused or the arrest of the second accused. All I want to know why my children were killed,” he said. Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder in Plot To Fake Own Death To Avoid Repaying Loan of Rs 10 Lakh.

The police are trying to pacify him. Main accused Sajid was gunned down in a police encounter within two hours of the incident on Tuesday, while his brother Javed, the second accused in the Budaun double murder case, was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman's Dismembered Body Found in Bags Near Amroha, Investigation Underway.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers – Ayush (12), Honey (8), and Piyush (10), with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Piyush was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

