Kharge and the Gandhis lead the list of Congress campaigners for Tripura. (ANI/File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Congress put out a list of campaigners for Tripura ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, led by the party's national president Mallikarjun Khage and also featuring heavyweights Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The list of Congress campaigners for the Northeast state, which features a total of 40 names, also includes Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, senior leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others.

The list drafted on March 27 was released on April 5 by Venugopal, according to party sources.

Earlier, on Friday, the Congress came out with its 'Nyay Patra' or manifesto for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, guaranteeing among others, a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers on their produce as per the Swaminathan Commission report.

The general elections in the state are scheduled to be held in two phases--on April 19 and 26. The West Tripura seat will go to polls on April 19, while the East Tripura constituency will poll on April 26.

The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and receiving thousands of suggestions via email and on the portal 'Awaaz Bharat Ki', according to party sources.

The Congress party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul's promise of a nationwide caste survey also features prominently in the list of poll pledges, with the party stating that it will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions, if elected, and will bring an amendment to the Constitution to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in March and held extensive deliberations on the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

