Bengaluru, Apr 13 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday said Rs 45.59 crore cash and alcohol worth over Rs 151 crore was seized and 1,650 FIRs with regard to seizures have been booked since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 in 28 constituencies.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Meets Veteran BJP Leader V Srinivas Prasad at His Residence in Mysuru, Seeks Support for Congress (See Pics).

The total seizures so far is worth Rs 345.89 crore, they said.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the model code of conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 46.59 crore cash, liquor bottles worth over Rs 151 crore, narcotic substances worth Rs 9.93 crore, gold worth Rs 56.86 crore and freebies worth Rs 7.73 crore among other seizures.

Also Read | Elon Musk Coming to India To Visit PM Narendra Modi and Industry Leaders This Month; Here's How Tesla Can Produce Affordable 'Make in India' EV Starting From Rs 20 Lakh.

They have also registered 1,650 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.

The Excise Department has booked 2,086 heinous cases, 2,707 cases for breach of licence conditions, 123 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 13,833 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 1,263 different types of vehicles have been seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)