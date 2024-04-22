Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced five more candidates in Punjab and one for Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha polls, fielding party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda.

The party fielded new entrant Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the names of candidates in Jalandhar, where Kaypee, former Punjab Congress chief, on Monday joined the Akali Dal.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a three-time MP from the Bathinda seat. The party fielded former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana, former minister Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur reserve seat and Nardev Singh Bobby Mann from Ferozepur.

Besides, the party also named Hardeep Singh Saini from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

With this list, the SAD has so far announced its candidates for 12 parliamentary constituencies - Anandpur Sahib, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala.

The party is yet to field its candidate from the Khadoor Sahib seat.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat will be held in the last phase on June 1.

