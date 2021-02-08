New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 50 minutes till 5 pm on Monday amid an Opposition uproar over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the House convened at 4 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans against the government and the new farm laws.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar responding to a few questions on education.

As the Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour and take their seats.

Around 4.10 pm, the speaker adjourned the House till 5 PM.

Members of the Congress and the DMK were in Well when the House was adjourned.

