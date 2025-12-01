New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Ahead of the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla on Monday called on Members of Parliament to actively participate in the session, emphasising the role of Parliament as the supreme forum for representing the nation's aspirations and upholding democratic values.

In a post on X ahead of the session, also known as the winter session of the parliament, Birla said that the Parliament serves as a platform for the expression of people's expectations, the collective responsibility of elected representatives, and the spirit of democratic governance.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha To Discuss SIR.

He further highlighted that each session guides MPs towards duty, restraint, and public welfare, deepening the essence of people's representation.

"The sixth session (Winter Session) of the 18th Lok Sabha is commencing today. Parliament is the supreme forum for the expression of the nation's expectations, the people's aspirations, democratic values, and the collective responsibility of elected representatives. Each session of Parliament also orients us towards the inspiration of duty, restraint, and public welfare, which deepens the spirit of people's representation," Birla stated in his post.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get 17th Kist of INR 1,500? Check Latest Update.

He further urged the lawmakers to uphold parliamentary traditions to enhance the customs of democracy and, by actively participating, contribute significantly to the success of the session.

"It is hoped that all honourable members will strengthen the healthy traditions of democracy and make a meaningful contribution to making this session productive through their active participation," the post added.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, December 1, at 11 am, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944.

In addition, the Finance Minister could also introduce the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, to augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health and to levy a cess for this on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the list of businesses said.

The Bill has been allocated six hours for discussion in the Lok Sabha.

The government is also likely to introduce the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has been allocated three hours for discussion.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives at 10 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. Such briefings by the Prime Minister traditionally set the tone for the legislative and political agenda of the session.

As per the list of businesses, the day will begin with obituary references to former BJP MPs Col. (Retd.) Sona Ram Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Malhotra, former Congress MP Ravi Naik, and actor-turned-politician and former BJP MP Dharmendra.

The government has listed 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)