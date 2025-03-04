New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will open an orientation programme for newly elected Delhi MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha on March 9, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday.

Gupta earlier the day called on Birla and sought his guidance in running the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 05 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"The Lok Sabha Speaker will inaugurate and address the orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs," he told PTI.

The two-day programme will be held at the Delhi Assembly on March 9 and 10, he added.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result of March 4 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 members. The BJP won 48 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, while the AAP managed to win 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)