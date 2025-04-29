New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) on Tuesday felicitated its alumna, Olympian Manu Bhaker, who made history as the first Indian woman shooter to win two medals at a single Olympic Games in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The college at its Annual College Day also honoured alumna Shambhavi Choudhary, a Member of Parliament representing Samastipur in Bihar. Choudhary was named the 'Promising Young Leader' for her contributions to community empowerment, social justice, and advocacy. She is one of the youngest MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Also recognised were Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan and current student Rhythm Sangwan for their performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Acting Principal Prof Kanika Ahuja opened the event, speaking on the theme of 'Reimagining LSR' as the college enters its 70th year, according to a statement.

She announced the college's plans to introduce the fourth year under the NEP–2020 undergraduate framework.

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and G20 Sherpa, the Chief Guest, commended the college's continued efforts in providing a comprehensive education that nurtures both academic and co-curricular excellence. Bharat Ram was also present as a special guest.

Bharatanatyam dancer and theatre artist Geeta Chandran, among the attendees, pledged to spearhead fundraising efforts for the college's infrastructure, particularly the auditorium.

In her address, Chandran touched on themes of world peace, unity, and the strong spirit of LSR, concluding with a song. Justice Indu Malhotra, an alumna from the class of 1975 and former Supreme Court Judge, was bestowed with the Distinguished Alumna Award.

The college released its Annual Report 2025, the latest edition of its college magazine, and over 20 academic journals from various departments, the statement said.

More than 400 students were recognised for their excellence in academics, leadership, environmental activism, and other co-curricular achievements, the statement said.

