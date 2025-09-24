Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to support the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force, a press release said.

The consortium will participate in the Expression of Interest notice issued by the Central Government's Aeronautical Development Agency by submitting a response in the coming weeks.

Also Read | 'May Devi Ma Infuse Positivity Into Everyone's Life': PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on 3rd Day of Shardiya Navratri, Prays for Happiness and Prosperity of Countrymen.

According to the press release by L&T, the partnership will leverage the firm's expertise in developing strategic defence and aerospace platforms, along with BEL's experience in defence electronics and systems, to jointly contribute to India's 5th-generation fighter aircraft.

The collaboration aims at advancing India's defence capabilities in line with the government's vision for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Also Read | CWC 2025: Congress Begins Working Committee Meeting at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections (See Pics and Videos).

In the past, L&T and BEL have played a pivotal role in India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft programme by supplying major aero-structure modules and developing mission-critical avionics and electronic systems, the press release stated.

Building on this legacy, the consortium will bring proven expertise and commitment to the timely delivery of world-class defence and aerospace platforms for the Indian Air Force.

Commenting on the development, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T, said, "The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities. We are honoured to be working with BEL to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force. Both the organisations are leaders in our respective domains, and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies".

Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited, said: "The AMCA project represents India's growing capabilities in defence technology. Our collaboration with L&T is a crucial step in realising this vision. With L&T's engineering and systems integration capabilities and BEL's expertise in defence electronics, we are confident of delivering a world-class solution that will serve the Indian Air Force for decades to come". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)