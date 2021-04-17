Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] April 17 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Sapta Shakti Command Lieutenant General AS Bhinder on Saturday concluded his visit to the Ranbankura Division and Sudarshan Chakra Divisions of the Army where he reviewed operations preparedness within the framework of COVID-19 restrictions.

As per a statement, during the visit that started on April 15, the General Officer carried out an aerial recce of the border areas to assess the situation.

"The General Officer reviewed the levels of Operational preparedness of both the Divisions within the framework of COVID-19 restrictions. After the visit, Lieutenant General Bhinder complimented the formations for their excellent training standards and Operational readiness," a press release from PRU, MoD Jaipur said.

The Army Commander also reiterated the welfare of troops, their families as well as ex-servicemen in the command area of responsibility.

He emphasised that all measures be undertaken to enhance the quality of life of the troops.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General MK Mago, General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps. (ANI)

