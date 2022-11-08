Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Lieutenant General J B Chaudhari on Monday handed over command of the prestigious Chetak Corps to Lieutenant General Sanjiv Rai at the Bathinda Military Station under the Army's South Western Command.

During his farewell address, Lt Gen Chaudhari complimented all ranks of the Chetak Corps for their commitment, zeal and loyalty.

Also Read | MP: Three Held After Viral Video Shows Them Brutally Beating Up Woman in Indore.

He urged them to continue to strive for professional excellence and hone soldierly skills aligning with the requirements of the future, a defence spokesperson said in a statement in Jaipur.

During his tenure of more than a year, Lt Gen Chaudhari emphasised on maintaining a high threshold of operational readiness to face any challenge. He constantly maintained that success in operations will depend on a positive and offensive attitude, continued force modernisation, excellence in training, security consciousness, earnest work culture and focused human resource management, the statement said.

Also Read | Twitter Told to Block Handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra Over Copyright Issues by Bengaluru Court; Party Says 'Pursuing All Legal Remedies At Our Disposal'.

Lieutenant General Rai took over the command of the Chetak Corps as the 33nd General Officer Commanding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)