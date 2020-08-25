Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Awadh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has called for a strike today in protest against virtual hearings of the court.

The protesting lawyers demanded resumption of physical hearings.

"Due to poor video quality and poor connectivity, video conferencing does not lead to proper hearing and cases are being constantly shifted to the future," lawyers said.

The lawyers added that COVID-19 social distancing norms were not followed in video conference hearings. (ANI)

