New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The 63rd session of the Indian Historical Records Committee (IHRC) is all set to be hosted in Lucknow, during which 24 academic papers are also slated to be presented by various scholars, officials said on Saturday.

The IHRC is an all-India forum of creators, custodians and users of records which was set up in 1919 to advice the Government of India on all issues connected with the management of records and their use for historical research.

The National Archives of India (NAI) in New Delhi is the secretariat of Indian Historical Records Commission (redesignated Indian Historical Records Committee).

The 63rd session of the IHRC will be held from December 18-19 at Uttar Pradesh State Archives, in Lucknow. The two-days session will comprise inaugural and business sessions on the first day and an academic session on the next day. A total of 24 papers based on the original sources will be presented by scholars on various aspects of history, the NAI said in a statement.

The IHRC is headed by the Union minister of culture and comprises 134 members including agencies of the Government of India, nominees of the central government, representatives from archives at various states and Union Territories, universities and institutions, it said.

The IHRC has so far held 62 sessions.

An exhibition entitled "Saga of Freedom: Known and Lesser-Known Struggles" based on the original archival sources from the collection of the NAI will also be inaugurated during the event, the officials said.

