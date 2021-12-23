Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Hours after an explosion at Ludhiana District Court complex jolted the administration, Punjab Police Intelligence chief AS Rai on Thursday said that the police are investigating the matter from all sides.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "The Punjab Police is investigating the matter from all sides."

Regarding the use of explosives in the incident, he said that the concerned team will investigate.

Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday visited a nearby hospital to people who got injured in an explosion at the Ludhiana district court complex.

Prior to this, Randhawa visited the district court complex and took stock of the situation. After meeting the patients, Randhawa told ANI, "Patients have minor injuries. One of them said the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell. Pakistan doesn't want us stable."

Punjab Director-General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya also was present along with Randhawa.

"We cannot comment on anything. Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state and central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert, the public should also be careful," he told ANI.

A team of National Security Guard has been called in connection with Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion on Thursday, informed Local Police officials.

"Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

"The identity of a possible suspect, whose body was found at the explosion site, is being ascertained. Other 4, injured in the incident, are in stable condition," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources.

The explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. (ANI)

