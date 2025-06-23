Ludhiana, Jun 23 (PTI) AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 1,269 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday, according to initial trends.

After the first round of counting, Arora had 2,895 votes and Ashu 1,626. BJP's Jiwan Gupta was in the third spot with 1,117 votes.

Also Read | Assembly By-Election Results 2025: Counting of Votes Underway for 5 Assembly Seats in Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala and West Bengal.

The counting of votes for the June 19 bypoll began at 8 am at a centre set up at Khalsa College for Women here.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, June 23: Hardeep Singh Puri Says India Has Weeks of Fuel Stock Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure Plan; Check Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

A voter turnout of 51.33 per cent was recorded in the bypoll, a sharp drop from the 64 per cent voting registered in the 2022 state polls.

There were 14 candidates in the fray.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)