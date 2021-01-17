Thiruvananthapuram, January 17: The luggage compartment of Mangalapuram- bound Malabar Express caught fire near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday morning.

As per the official information, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Mumbai Local Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Power Coach of Air-Conditioned Train Parked at Mumbai Central Car Shed; Watch Video.

Malabar Express caught fire near Varkala

Kerala: Luggage van of Malabar Express caught fire near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district today morning. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/QGhacx9FGh — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Passengers spotted the fire timely and informed the guards and stopped the train by pulling the chain. The train is currently stationed near Edava village in Kollam, where the efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further information awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)