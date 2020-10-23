Mumbai, October 23: A major tragedy was averted on Friday after fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned local train in Mumbai. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze was reported in a train that was parked at the Mumbai Central car shed. The fire broke out around 1.40 am today.

Reports inform that the blaze was doused later. The passenger area of the coach did not suffer any damage. According to the video released by ANI, massive blaze erupted in one of the coaches of the train. Thick smoke was also seen emanating from the coach. City Centre Mall Fire in Mumbai: 2 Firefighters Discharged From Hospital; 3,500 People Evacuated From Neighbouring Tower; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Fire in air-conditioned local train parked at Mumbai Central car shed; Watch Video:

#WATCH Mumbai: A fire broke out around 1.40 am today in the power coach of an air-conditioned local train parked at the Mumbai Central car shed. The blaze was doused later & passenger area of the coach did not suffer any damage. pic.twitter.com/S9CaENfrV6 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out in a mall in Mumbai's Nagpada area but no casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official. The blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm. According to locals, the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories. Fire brigade officials said that the exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

