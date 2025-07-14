Shillong, July 14 (PTI) Representatives of retail giant Lulu Group met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday to discuss scaling up the global reach of the state's agricultural produce.

The UAE-headquartered conglomerate had signed an agreement with Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) in November 2023 in New Delhi.

From Meghalaya, the retailer buys Khasi Mandarin, which are sold at its Dubai outlets, organic pineapples that are sold in its outlets across the UAE, and organic ginger.

The delegation, led by Lulu Group's director of global operations Salim MA, held discussions with CM Sangma and Agriculture Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh about tapping premium export markets, improving cold chain and logistics infrastructure for organic products of the state.

Sangma said, "Our focus is on ensuring maximum efficiency with the investments we make, so that the volume of products reaching international markets continues to grow."

"We are fully committed to this partnership. Meghalaya is an agri-based society, and our produce, especially the GI-tagged and organic varieties, is unique. These products have immense potential, and we are determined to take them to global platforms," he said.

The CM said Meghalaya is witnessing significant growth in organic certification, production, and farmer collectivisation, all of which provide a solid foundation for long-term global competitiveness.

"In March this year, the state sent a delegation of eight farmers and senior officials to Dubai to gain first-hand exposure to international retail and supply chain operations," he said.

