New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy was allegedly injured in an accident involving a Scorpio car in the Sainik Enclave area of New Delhi, police said on Monday evening.

Delhi police said that they received information about a boy getting injured in an accident with a Scorpio car at BHD Nagar police station.

"Police arrived, and it transpired that a boy aged around 7 years, a resident of Sainik Enclave, was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition, " police said.

The Scorpio car is seized, and legal action is being taken, as per Delhi Police. (ANI)

