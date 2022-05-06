New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission has sought action taken report from Seoni district authorities in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the "lynching" of two tribal men by a group of people over suspicion of cow slaughter, according to proceedings of the case.

The two men had died around 6 am on Tuesday during treatment at a hospital, according to a complaint by Brajesh Batti, who was injured in the incident.

Also Read | Moto Edge 30 India Launch Confirmed for May 12, 2022.

The NHRC on Friday took action in the case after a complaint by a human rights activist.

"Instant complaint is from well-known human rights defender Radhakanta Tripathy wherein he has highlighted a serious issue of lynching of two Gond men, Dhansa Invati (50 years) and Sampat Lalby (45 years) by a mob of 20 people over allegation of cow slaughter in tribal-dominated Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh early May 2," as per the proceedings of the case accessed from NHRC's official website.

Also Read | Tajinder Bagga Arrest: From The BJP Leader’s Arrest by Punjab Police to His Return to Delhi, Here’s All That Happened During the Day.

Tripathy has alleged that one tribal youth who tried to save the duo, too, was attacked by the assailants. Not only that, even the wife of one of the deceased men, when she tried to save her husband, was assaulted and molested by attackers, it said.

It is averred by the complainant that the "failure, negligence and inaction of the state" in acting over the issue pose serious human rights threats and violates the basic human rights of the deceased families. Hence, seeking intervention of the Commission in the matter, according to proceedings of the case.

"The Commission directs its Registry to transmit the copy of complaint to the concerned authority calling for an action taken report within four weeks," it added.

In the column for the authority concerned from whom the report has been sought, it mentions, "District Magistrate".

"The concerned authorities shall also intimate the Commission, if any, notice, order etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission. If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the Commission within four weeks. Let a copy of the complaint be also transmitted to the secretary of the concerned State Human Rights Commission, calling upon him to inform this Commission the date of cognisance, if any, taken at their end in the instant matter within four weeks," according to the proceedings of the case.

An official on Wednesday had said police have arrested nine persons in connection with the death of two tribal men who were allegedly assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Seoni district.

The two tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)