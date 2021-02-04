Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 8.44 lakh to the family of a man who died in a road accident in 2017.

MACT member and district judge R N Rokade directed Mohan P Rijhwani and The New India Assurance Company Ltd, to pay the amount jointly and severally with 8 per cent interest per annum from the date the application was filed by Bhaskar Bange's family.

The order, which was issued on January 29, was made available on Thursday.

The claimants, including Bange's wife and two children, informed the tribunal that Bange, then 50 years old, was employed as a site supervisor with a construction firm and had earned Rs 20,000 per month.

On November 29, 2017, Bange was heading towards Bhiwandi on a motorcycle driven by his friend, when a speeding tempo collided with the two-wheeler on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, it was stated.

Bange, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, died on the way to a hospital.

The tribunal noted that the accident had taken place solely because of rash and negligent driving on the part of the driver of tempo, which was owned by one of the opponents and insured with the other.

Therefore, both opponents are liable to pay the compensation, the order stated.

