New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) 'Made in Bihar' locomotives will soon be reaching destinations across the world as 100 such manufactured in Marhaura in the Saran district of Bihar are ready to be exported, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

His statement marked the Narendra Modi government's focus on Bihar, which will go for an assembly election later this year.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals for Peace, Asks People Not To Believe in Rumours As Tension Grips Maharashtra Town Amid Aurangzeb Tomb Row.

While speaking during a debate on the working of Railways, Vaishnaw said the Marhaura coach factory was announced by Lalu Prasad Yadav but it remained inactive till the Modi govt came to power and revived it.

Talking about railway products to be exported to other countries, Vaishnaw said, "Today, India is exporting metro coaches to Australia. The mechanical structure beneath locomotives and coaches is called the bogie, with the coach on top and the underframes below. Now, underframes are being exported to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

He added, "Propulsion, which is a crucial component of power electronics, is now being exported to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany, and Italy."

According to Vaishnaw, passenger coaches are being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

He also stated that locomotives too are now being sent to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

"Additionally, forged wheels from Tamil Nadu will also be exported worldwide in the near future," Vaishnaw said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)