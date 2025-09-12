Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a significant caste survey initiative aimed at understanding the socio-educational status of the state's population.

The survey, led by Madhusudan Naik, Chairman of the Backward Classes (BC) Commission, along with five members, will cover approximately 7 crore people.

The Madhusudan Commission's survey is scheduled to be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka CM stated that Madhusudan Naik and five other people will conduct the social-educational survey.

"We had to know the socio-educational status, we did this survey (caste survey)...Now Madhusudan (Chairman, BC Commission) and 5 members will conduct a survey to know the data of 7 crore people. The Madhusudan Commission's survey will be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The initiative aims to inform policies and interventions addressing social and educational disparities.

Earlier in June this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the initiation of a new socio-educational survey. He said that, as per the law, it was necessary to conduct a fresh survey.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "The last socio-educational survey was conducted a decade ago during my previous tenure (2013-2018), but its recommendations were not implemented due to political changes. Now, ten years have passed since the Kantharaju report (2015), and as per law, particularly Section 11(1) of the Backward Classes Amendment Act and Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution, it is necessary to conduct a fresh survey. The Karnataka Cabinet has unanimously decided to initiate a new socio-educational survey, to be completed within 90 days."

Meanwhile, in August, Justice Das Commission, a one-person commission led by Justice Nagamohan Das, submitted its 1,766-page survey report on internal reservation to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the presence of several ministers of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Justice Das said the commission's report recommends that an internal reservation be provided to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

In October 2024, the Karnataka government had decided to establish a one-person commission to provide advice on implementing internal reservation for scheduled castes.

A cabinet decision led to the formation of the commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, which was tasked to review data before making its next decision. The commission was instructed to submit a report within three months.

The decision to set up the commission came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling to grant internal reservation to the Scheduled Castes. (ANI)

