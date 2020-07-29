Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The police registered a complaint against the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Satna in Madhya Pradesh after two women accused him of indecent behaviour and beat him up, on Tuesday.

The BEO also filed a case against the two women for beating him up at his office.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ramkhelawan Shukla said, "Yesterday, two women staff working under BEO Kamla Prasad Verma beat him up accusing the latter of misbehaving with them. The BEO has also filed a separate complaint against the two women. The matter is being probed." (ANI)

