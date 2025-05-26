Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): A 45-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly gangraped, died of her injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a police official said.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Roshni police outpost of Khalwa police station in the district on Saturday (May 24). The police have arrested both the accused

Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl Superintendent of Police) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, "On May 23, there was a wedding ceremony under the jurisdiction of the Roshni police outpost of the Khalwa police station, and the victim had gone to attend the ceremony. After attending the wedding, at around 6:15 pm, she and one of the accused, named Hari, went to drop someone off at their home. After that, the woman went to Hari's house, where another accused, Sunil, also came. Their neighbour, Sanjay, saw these three (Victim, Hari and Sunil) consuming alcohol."

"After that in the morning, Hari's mother saw the victim in an injured state. She contacted the victim's family. Following which, the family members of the victim came and took her home. They did not inform the police or anyone else about the incident. Though the victim told them that Sunil and Hari had coerced her. Later on, the police were informed after her death at 2.30 pm later in the day (May 24). Acting on the information, the police reached the spot, sent the body for post mortem and arrested the accused," the police official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

The official also highlighted that the deceased told the family members that two persons named Hari and Sunil had coerced her. (ANI)

