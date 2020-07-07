Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): A state cabinet meeting which was to be chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal has been cancelled.

Notably, the Chief Minister is in the national capital for the past three days for discussion over the portfolio of his recently expanded cabinet.

The cabinet meeting was scheduled to take place today morning.

Chouhan on July 2 had held the first cabinet meeting in Bhopal after 28 Ministers were inducted into the council of ministers.

This is the second cabinet expansion since the chief minister returned to the helm of State affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April. (ANI)

