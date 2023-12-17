Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting of all the Collectors and Superintendents of Police officers of Ujjain division regarding the law and order situation in Ujjain division.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the pending promotion orders of the police official should be issued immediately.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed all the officials to take strict action against adulteration.

CM Mohan Yadav also instructed officials to take cognizance of the incidents of extortion and take immediate action.

Soon after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav signed the first order on Wednesday regarding a decision to use sound amplifiers--loudspeakers, DJs--only according to the prescribed norms at any type of religious place or other places in the state.

The decision also directed that flying squads would be set up in all districts to inquire into matters of illegal use of loudspeakers, etc., and to check sound pollution.

The State Government has decided by the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rule 2000, at religious places and other places in the state and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court. Under this, the use of loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying devices at loud volumes without prior permission is completely prohibited.

Flying squads will regularly hold surprise inspections at religious and public places in all the districts where loudspeakers are used. It will help to check noise pollution and illegal use of loudspeakers etc. In case of violation of rules, the investigation will be conducted within three days and the report will be submitted to the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, on the ban on sales of meat in the open, Dy CM Shukla said, "People would face troubles due to the sales of meat in the open so directions have been given for the strict implementation of rules regarding this".

An era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker. (ANI)

