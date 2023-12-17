Mumbai, December 17: In a significant legal development, a special POCSO court has convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for harassing his 13-year-old neighbour by touching her buttocks and saying “You are very sexy; I feel like taking you away.”

The accused’s actions were centered around unwelcome advances toward the young girl. His inappropriate behavior included touching her buttocks and making suggestive remarks. Specifically, he uttered the words, “You are very sexy; I feel like taking you away.” These actions, as observed by the court, clearly indicated sexual intent and constituted an assault, reported TOI.

The victim, a minor, bravely testified before the court. She revealed that the accused had been stalking her during her tuition classes. His unwanted advances escalated to physical contact, leaving her feeling violated. She confided in her maternal grandmother, but trust was elusive due to the accused’s close ties with the family. Rape Is Rape Even if Committed by a Husband Against His Wife, Says Gujarat High Court While Calling To Break Silence Over Gender Violence.

Undeterred, she sought help from her maternal uncles, who confronted the accused. Despite their intervention, his behavior remained unchanged. His inappropriate comments persisted, further unsettling the young girl. Supreme Court Stays Arrest of Widow in Rape Case, Asks 'How Can a Woman Be Booked for Rape Under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code?'.

On May 24, 2016, at 7:39 PM, the accused crossed a critical line. He approached the victim and her friend near their house. From behind, he touched her buttocks and made explicit remarks. His intentions were unmistakable—he wanted to kiss her cheeks and take her away. The victim promptly reported this incident to her maternal uncle, who took action.

The incident left the girl trembling, fearful, and unable to attend school.

The special Pocso court carefully considered the evidence. It found no basis for the accused’s claims of a dispute between the victim and his family. The absence of any ulterior motive or false reporting strengthened the case against him. The judge emphasised that the victim had no reason to fabricate the charges.

