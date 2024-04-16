Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the administration over police arriving at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara and said "democracy is being murdered in the country."

"This action was an example of the misuse of power and dictatorship of the BJP-led state government. This is being done to win the election but they won't win this time."

Following the registration of a complaint by Vivek Bunty Sahu, the BJP's nominee from Chhindwara, against R K Miglani, the aide of Congress stalwart Kamal Nath, police turned up at the former Chief Minister's residence in Shikarpur on Monday. Miglani was also an adviser to Nath when the latter was the chief minister.

According to the MP police an FIR had been filed against Miglani for allegedly conspiring to circulate a fake video about Sahu.

"The police action was been done by the BJP and the administration in Chhindwara shows their fear and the checking of Rahul Gandhi's helicopter make us realise that democracy is murdered in the country. The entire BJP is using money power in Madhya Pradesh. The incident that took place at Kamal Nath's residence is an attack on democracy and its murder. People of Madhya Pradesh should condemn this," Patwari said.

On Monday. officials from the Election Commission of India's (ECI) flying squad had conducted a search in a helicopter carrying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, talking about Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, the Congress leader said, "Amit Shah is visiting the state today. Shah had visited during the assembly poll as well. Today, he has to explain about PM Modi's guarantees of 2023 in which they promised farmers they will give Rs 2700 a quintal wheat, Rs 3100 a quintal rice, Rs 3000 to women, Rs 450 LPG cylinder and many other promises made to misled the state and not fulfilled. Shah will have to answer it."

The BJP talks about Olympics, 5kg rations in their manifesto while the Congress Party has talked about jobs. They (BJP) want to increase inflation, We want to provide jobs and work. We have to understand this difference. If you evaluate the entire manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party, they say that the entire country should become poor and depend on the government. Our manifesto, the five guarantees of the Congress Party, makes us feel that we should become a self-reliant country, we should become economically prosperous, he added.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

