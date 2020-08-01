Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded808 new COVID-19 cases, including 156 in Bhopal, taking the total infection count in the state to 32,614, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the infection, including five in Bhopal, two in Jabalpur and one each in Indoreand Gwalior, the toll rose to 876 in the state, they said.

Congress MLA and former minister PC Sharma took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Bhopal reported the highest 156 cases in the state, followed by 125 in Jabalpur, 120 in Indore and 52 in Barwani," officials said.

A total of 698 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 22,969.

Among cities, Indore has the highest 7,448 cases with 312 fatalities, followed by Bhopal which reported 6,469 cases and 181 deaths so far, an official said.

Meanwhile, no new coronavirus case has been reported from 11 districts since Thursday evening, though all 52 districts have active cases, a government health bulletin said.

The state now has 3,242 active containment zones.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 32,614, active cases 8,769, new cases 808, deaths 876, discharged 22,969, people tested so far 7,83,769.

