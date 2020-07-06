Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's condition is stable, Medanta Lucknow hospital said on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

As per the medical bulletin released by the hospital, the condition of the Governor is "stable".

Also Read | Bishnu Charan Das, BJD MLA From Tirtol, Dies at 66.

"He is still on critical care ventilator support through a tracheostomy," said the medical director of Medanta Lucknow hospital in the bulletin.

Team of Medical Experts at Medanta-Lucknow is tirelessly working for best medical treatment, it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Cancels Licence of 110 Pharmacies for Not Maintaining Details of Customers Purchasing Drugs for Respiratory Illnesses, Fever, Cold.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)