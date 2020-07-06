Bhubaneswar, July 6: Biju Janata Dal legislator Bishnu Charan Das died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 66. According to reports, Bishnu Charan Das has been hospitalised for the past few days after suffering a brain stroke. Das was an MLA from Tirtol assembly constituency in Odisha. State Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Das. Odisha: Over 100 People at Cuttack Cancer Hospital Test COVID-Positive in 10 Days; Probe Ordered.

A six-time MLA, Das was also elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016. However, he did not complete his term and resigned in March 2017 after being appointed as deputy chairman of Odisha State Planning Board. In 2019, he successfully contested the assembly poll from Tirtol. In a statement, CM Naveen Patnaik described Das as "a popular politician, one of the best organizers and administrators".

Das contributed immensely to different sectors of Odisha as a Minister, Parliamentarian and an MLA, the Chief Minister said, praying for the departed soul and expressing sympathy to the bereaved family.

Expressing grief over Das's death, Congress state chief Niranjan Patnaik tweeted: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of MLA from Tirtol & veteran BJD leader, Shri Bishnu Charan Das. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."

