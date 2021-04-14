Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 8,998 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

According to the health department, as many as 46,526 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

There are 43,539 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 here has mounted to 4,261.

Out of 8,998 fresh COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Indore reported 1,611 cases in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases in the district have now increased to 82,597, while 1,017 people have succumbed to the infection till now. There are 9,275 active COVID-19 cases in Indore. (ANI)

