Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025' in the state capital later this month and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing event.

Madhya Pradesh's 8th Global Investors Summit will take place in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program is being organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of the state, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Also Read | India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure 'AI Future Is for Good, and for All', Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

CM Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday and while addressing the council of ministers, he shared the information about visits of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah to the state in view of the GIS.

"We have received approval about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Global Investor Summit and Union Minister Amit Shah to take part in concluding event. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on February 23, he will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of a Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur and will stay overnight in Bhopal," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 11: BLACKPINK’s Rose, Jennifer Aniston and Daniil Medvedev - Know About Celebrities Born on February 11.

He further highlighted that the preparations for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the state capital are underway. A special meeting is going to be held in New Delhi on February 12 for better coordination with the industry and trade groups arriving from abroad and the commercial embassies of various countries participating in the GIS.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed that there is a need to develop a vision document for each assembly constituency. He suggested to the ministers and MLAs to develop a virtual system at their own level for better communication with the people of the area.

CM Yadav emphasised that it will help in maintaining a continuous contact with the people of the assembly constituency as well as with the state capital in an effective manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)