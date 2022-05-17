Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): During an encounter on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Police killed one more person accused of killing three police personnel in MP's Guna.

According to the police, the person killed was identified as Chhotu alias Zaheer.

"Chhotu was trying to go towards Rajasthan on the bike. When police tried to stop him, he started firing at the police, in response to which he was killed during the encounter at Darnaoda Bhadodi Road in MP," SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra confirmed.

The police have recovered a pistol from his possession.

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers in a forest during the early hours of Saturday, following which the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had assured the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Earlier on Sunday, the SP confirmed the killing of two criminals and the arrest of the other two for their involvement in the Guna incident.

After the incident, the state government decided to remove the Inspector-General of Gwalior for reaching late at the spot and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and a government job to the kin of the family of three police personnel, who were shot dead. (ANI)

