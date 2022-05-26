Bhopal, May 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 53 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,42,379, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the state's active tally has reached 307 and the positivity rate stood at 0.7 per cent, he said.

As many as 42 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries 10,31,336, while the toll remained steady at 10,736 as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With the addition of 7,380 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,92,67,622, he added.

As per a government release, 11,87,79,151 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 72,944 jabs were given on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,379 new cases 53, death toll 10,736, recoveries 10,31,336, active cases 307, number of tests so far 2,92,67,622.

