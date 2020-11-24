Bhopal, Nov 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,766 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,96,511, while 11 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,183, health officials said.

A total of 1,112 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally of recoveries to 1,80,349.

Three persons died in Indore, two in Bhopal while one each succumbed in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Betul, Dewas and Bhind, officials said.

Indore accounted for 565 cases in the day, followed by Bhopal (324), Gwalior (88) and Jabalpur (67).

The number of cases in Indore now stands at 38,812, including 738 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 30,025 with 508 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur so far recorded 14,110 and 13,856 cases, respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,349 active cases, while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,443 and 830 such cases, respectively. Jabalpur has 705 active cases.

With 32,265 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 35. 62 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,96,511, new cases 1,766, death toll 3,183, recovered 1,80,349, active cases 12,979, number of people tested so far 35,62,371.

