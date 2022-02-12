Bhopal, Feb 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,438 new cases of coronavirus and seven casualties due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,23,799 and toll to 10,689 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

The positivity rate stands at 3.2 per cent, which is a marginal drop from 3.4 per cent reported on Friday, the official said.

At least 6,220 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 9,90,720, he said, adding that the state is now left with 22,390 active cases.

Bhopal and Indore registered 512 and 220 cases respectively in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 73,901 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,68,24,457, the official said.

As per a government release, 11,21,93,074 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 2,02,751 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,23,799, new cases 2,438, death toll 10,689, recoveries 9,90,720, active cases 22,390, number of tests so far 2,68,24,457.

