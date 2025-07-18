Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Two labourers trapped under soil while working to dig a sewer line for the pipeline installation have died, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Kedar Singh, the deceased workers, who died on July 17, have been identified as Mukesh and Mahipal. They were residents of Kotma in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"While working to install pipes for the sewer line, two labourers from Kotma - Mukesh and Mahipal - were suddenly trapped due to a mudslide. One of them was visible while the other was not. The locals helped a lot. Unfortunately, we were unable to save them despite making a great deal of effort. They both died," the DM told reporters here.

Two labourers working on a sewer line project were buried due to a mudslide in Shahdol district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 1 of Koni locality, under the jurisdiction of the Sohagpur police station. A rescue operation is currently underway, he added.

According to officials, locals rushed to the site upon witnessing the incident and attempted to rescue the trapped workers, but were unsuccessful in doing so. Later, they reported the incident to the police.

Authorities were then informed, following which the police and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) launched a rescue operation.

"Work on a sewer line project under Shahdol Nagar Palika was underway, and today, we received information about two labourers who were buried during the work," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Raghavendra Dwivedi told ANI.

When asked about the negligence, the officer stated that it is a matter under investigation, and a probe is underway for this purpose. (ANI)

