Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his entire team for putting MoUs on the ground during the two-day Global Investors Summit-2025 and exuded confidence that MP will become the "top achiever" in the country.

"I want to congratulate Mohan Yadav and his entire team for putting MoUs on the ground during this two-day summit. I am sure that considering the plan made by the MP government, most of the MoUs will be made practical on the ground," Shah said, addressing the concluding ceremony of Global Investors Summit-2025 in Bhopal.

Also Read | Thought of the Day For Morning School Assembly Today: Encouraging Quote in English With Meaning For Students To Share During Assembly on February 26, 2025.

"In this two-day program, more than two hundred Indian companies, more than two hundred global CEOs, more than twenty unicorn founders and representatives from more than fifty countries came to see the environment here to invest in Madhya Pradesh, and this was a big achievement for Madhya Pradesh. This time, Madhya Pradesh also did a new experiment. This experiment will also show the direction to many states in the coming days," he added

The Union Home Minister further said that Madhya Pradesh has become the "cotton capital of the country."

Also Read | NIT Srinagar Signs MoU With NIELIT To Launch 6-Month Course on Drone Technology, DGCA Certified Drone Training Centre.

"It is known for food processing. The 2025 year will be the year of Industry. I am confident that Madhya Pradesh will become the top achiever in the country," Shah said.

The GIS-2025 summit is to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players.

Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal hosted the "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025, from February 24-25.

On Monday, the government signed 19 MoUs with different companies and countries for investment and developmental activities in the state, it includes the NTPC Nuclear project for 2 sites of a greenfield power plant in MP, AVAADA setting up of solar and other renewable projects, Torrent power projects, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICCI) to promote Cross Border Trade Services and Cooperation in the Facilitation of Internationalization and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)