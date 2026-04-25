Mau Highway Accident: 5 Dead As SUV Returning From Ranchi Wedding Collides With Trailer; Pet Dog Also Killed
A devastating road accident on the Barsatpur Ahirani Highway claimed the lives of five family members and their pet dog early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. within the jurisdiction of the Doharighat police station.
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A devastating road accident on the Barsatpur Ahirani Highway claimed the lives of five family members and their pet dog early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. within the jurisdiction of the Doharighat police station. Authorities report that an SUV traveling toward Mau lost control, crossed the median into the oncoming lane, and collided head-on with a trailer. The impact killed all five occupants and the family dog instantly. The victims were reportedly returning from Ranchi after attending a daughter’s wedding. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and an investigation into the cause of the vehicle's loss of control is underway. Rajasthan Fire: 4 Dead Including 2 Girls After Massive Blaze Erupts in Kotputli Neemrana Scrap Warehouse (Watch Video).
Five Family Members and Pet Dog Killed in SUV-Trailer Crash
Mau, Uttar Pradesh: A road accident occurred on the Barsatpur Ahirani Highway, located under the Doharighat police station area of Mau district, at around 3:00 a.m. The accident occurred when an SUV lost control, crossed into another lane, and collided with a trailer. `The…
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).